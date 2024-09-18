Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates the Arrival of Residence Inn Cincinnati Kenwood

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporex and Commonwealth Hotels, a Covington, Kentucky-based hotel management company, proudly announced the grand opening of its newest property, Residence Inn Kenwood. The hotel, located at 7951 Kenwood Road, officially opened its doors to guests seeking comfort, convenience, and exceptional hospitality.

Residence Inn Kenwood Ribbon Cutting

To commemorate this milestone, Residence Inn Cincinnati Kenwood hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming esteemed guests, local dignitaries, and members of the community to celebrate the arrival of this state-of-the-art hotel. The ceremony featured remarks from key executives and local officials, followed by a tour of the property highlighting its modern amenities and spacious suites.

"We are thrilled to open our doors and welcome guests to the Residence Inn Kenwood," said Trina Wright, general manager of the Residence Inn Kenwood. "Our team is dedicated to providing a home away from home for our guests, ensuring they have a comfortable and enjoyable stay in the heart of Kenwood."

Guests can expect an array of amenities designed to enhance their stay, including fully equipped kitchens in every suite, complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, and a grocery delivery service. The hotel's convenient location offers easy access to nearby attractions such as Kenwood Towne Centre, the Cincinnati Zoo, and various dining options.

The grand opening event signifies not only the debut of a new hotel but also the beginning of a commitment to delivering memorable experiences for both leisure and business travelers visiting the Greater Cincinnati area.

For more information on Residence Inn Kenwood or to make reservations, please visit Residence Inn Kenwood or call 513-745-0429.

About Residence Inn by Marriott

Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 850 properties in over 15 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens, grocery delivery, 24-hour markets, and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guest spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. For more information or reservations, visit www.residenceinn.com.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Additional information may be found at commonwealthhotels.com

About Corporex

Corporex Companies is a national, privately held investment and development firm based in Covington, Kentucky. Corporex has a nearly 60-year history of developing world-class hotels, Class A offices, luxury residential, and mixed-use developments in over 22+ states across the U.S. The company has more than $1B in assets under management, has built over 25M square feet, and generously invested in communities with nearly $2.9M in corporate and foundation giving in 2023. Today, the company remains one of the leading privately held, vertically integrated owner/operators of commercial real estate in the country. Learn more at Corporex.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.392-2254

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.