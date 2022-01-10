Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Cheyenne Albert as General Manager of The Home2 Suites by Hilton El Reno

An experienced leader in both operations and service, Ms. Albert build her career by inspiring vision, effectively leading teams, and developing future leaders through training and mentoring. Prior to joining the Home2 Suites El Reno, Albert served in various leadership roles with the Home2 Suites Oklahoma City South, The Hampton Inn & Suites Oklahoma City South, and Kusum Hospitality. Ms. Albert resides with her family in Mustang, Oklahoma.