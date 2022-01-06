Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Elizabeth Balcom as General Manager of The Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport

"We are excited to welcome Elizabeth to the team." said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "Her experience, leadership, and proven track record will add tremendous value to the newly renovated hotel.

Prior to joining the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Airport, Balcom served in various leadership roles for the Holiday Inn Cincinnati Airport, the Phelps, and the Westin at the Domain; demonstrating her proven excellence in organizational leadership and results driven performance. Balcom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Business from Michigan State University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact

Barbara E. Willen

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.392-2254



SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.