Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Heather Weatherford as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Aloft Knoxville West

COVINGTON, Ky., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Heather Weatherford has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Aloft Knoxville West. Ms. Weatherford brings over 10 years of hospitality experience to her new role as director of sales and marketing, having previously served as the business development representative for Coyote Logistics.

Heather Weatherford, Director of Sales & Marketing

"We are delighted to have Heather join Commonwealth." Said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident that with her strategic sales approach and knowledge of the market; she will be a strong asset to the team at the Aloft."

An experienced leader in both sales and operations, Ms. Weatherford built her career by building client relationships and enhancing the guest experience. Prior to joining the Aloft Knoxville West, Weatherford served in various leadership roles with the Hampton by Hilton in Dearborn, Michigan, The Hampton by Hilton in Northville, Michigan, and the Comfort Inn, in Plymouth, Michigan. Ms. Weatherford holds a master's degree in culture and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Cleary University in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

