Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Janelle Pankiewicz as Dual Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City and the Hampton Inn Panama City Beach

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Janelle Pankiewicz has been appointed the dual director of sales and marketing for the Hilton Garden Inn Panama City and the Hampton Inn Panama City Beach. Ms. Pankiewicz brings expertise in both brand and market to her new role as the dual director of sales and marketing having previously served as the director of sales and marketing for the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Rogers, Minnesota.