Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Jatin Saraiya as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Staybridge Suites Indianapolis Fishers

COVINGTON, Ky., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Jatin Saraiya has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Staybridge Suites Indianapolis Fishers. Mr. Saraiya brings over 19 years of hospitality experience to his new role as director of sales and marketing having previously served as the general manager of the Ramada by Wyndham in Staten Island, New York.

Newly Appointed Director of Sales in Fishers, IN

"We are excited to bring Jatin on board," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "I am confident that he is up to the challenge of driving new leisure and extended stay business to the Indianapolis market."

A dedicated and technically skilled business professional in both operations and sales leadership, Mr. Saraiya built his career in key markets with multiple brands. In addition to the Ramada by Wyndham, he has served in various leadership roles at the following: Pointe Plaza Brooklyn, NY, Super 8 by Wyndham Queens, NY, La Quinta Inn Brooklyn, NY, Holiday Inn Corona, NY, and the Best Western Jamaica. Saraiya holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and Finance from Queens College in Flushing, NY.

