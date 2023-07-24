Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Joe Cargo as General Manager of The Aloft Knoxville West

News provided by

Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

24 Jul, 2023, 10:36 ET

COVINGTON, Ky., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Joe Cargo has been appointed the general manager of the Aloft Knoxville West.   Mr. Cargo brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager, having previously served as the general manager at the Hampton by Hilton in Knoxville West.

Continue Reading
Joe Cargo, General Manager Aloft Knoxville West
Joe Cargo, General Manager Aloft Knoxville West

"We are excited to welcome Joe to the team," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "His skills in exceptional guest experience, service delivery, and people development will help further the Hyatt's reputation in the Aurora Denver community."

Prior to joining the Aloft Knoxville, Cargo served in various hospitality leadership roles. Mr. Cargo's experience also encompasses the successful management of prominent timeshare operations in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Notably, he spearheaded a multi-million dollar renovation project for the Hampton Inn Knoxville West, showcasing his exceptional project management abilities.  Cargo holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Ferris State University.  Additionally, he holds esteemed qualifications as a Lean Six Sigma Master Blackbelt and a nationally licensed pool operator.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results.  The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact
Barbara E. Willen 
Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 
[email protected]
859.392-2254

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Also from this source

The Courtyard by Marriott Dayton Beavercreek Completes a Multi-Million Dollar Renovation; Hosts Grand Reopening Celebration

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Heather Weatherford as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Aloft Knoxville West

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.