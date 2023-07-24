Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Joe Cargo as General Manager of The Aloft Knoxville West

COVINGTON, Ky., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Joe Cargo has been appointed the general manager of the Aloft Knoxville West. Mr. Cargo brings over 20 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager, having previously served as the general manager at the Hampton by Hilton in Knoxville West.

Joe Cargo, General Manager Aloft Knoxville West

"We are excited to welcome Joe to the team," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "His skills in exceptional guest experience, service delivery, and people development will help further the Hyatt's reputation in the Aurora Denver community."

Prior to joining the Aloft Knoxville, Cargo served in various hospitality leadership roles. Mr. Cargo's experience also encompasses the successful management of prominent timeshare operations in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Notably, he spearheaded a multi-million dollar renovation project for the Hampton Inn Knoxville West, showcasing his exceptional project management abilities. Cargo holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Ferris State University. Additionally, he holds esteemed qualifications as a Lean Six Sigma Master Blackbelt and a nationally licensed pool operator.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 51 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

