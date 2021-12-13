Commonwealth Hotels Appoints John Hickey as General Manager of The Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Worthington

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Hickey to the team" said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "John's experience, proven track record, and leadership will add tremendous value for the hotel, guests and associates.

Prior to joining the Courtyard Columbus Worthington, Hickey also worked for Moxy by Marriott, Short North Columbus and the Sonesta Suites in both Dublin, Ohio and Cincinnati, Ohio. John hold a degree from Purdue University and resides in Columbus with his family.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 60 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

