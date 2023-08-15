Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Joshua Gentry as Director of Sales and Marketing of the Hampton Inn I-75 Lexington Hamburg

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Joshua Gentry has been appointed the director of sales and marketing of the Hampton Inn I-75 Lexington Hamburg. Mr. Gentry brings over 15 years of hospitality experience to his new role as director of sales and marketing, having previously served as the director of sales for the Hyatt Place Airport Cincinnati/Florence.

"We are delighted to have Joshua join Commonwealth." Said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident that with his strategic sales approach and knowledge of the market; he will be a strong asset to the team in Lexington."

Most recently prior to joining the Hampton Inn Lexington, Mr. Gentry served in various hospitality leadership roles including the dual director of sales for Aimbridge Hospitality, the sales and marketing manager for Musselman Hotels at the Holiday Inn Louisville, Kentucky, and the assistant general manager for MKP Management at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Lexington, Kentucky. An experienced leader in both sales and operations, Mr. Gentry built his career by inspiring vision and generating best-in-class hospitality. Ms. Gentry holds an associate degree in business administration from Eastern Kentucky University.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

