Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Kimberly Lenburg as Sales Manager of The Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Chicago Southeast Hammond

"We are excited to have Kimberly join our growing team", said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "We are confident with her deep understanding of the community and market that she will be a strong asset to the hotel. "

Prior to joining the Fairfield Inn and Suites Chicago Southeast Hammond, Ms. Lenburg served as a buyer for GW Berkheimer Co, as well as event manager and catering sales manager for the Radisson Star Plaza, and the sales and marketing coordinator for the Lake County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Ms. Lenburg serves as a board member for the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce and received her degree certificate from the Sawyer College of Business in Merrillville, Indiana.

