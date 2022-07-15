Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Michael O'Malley as General Manager of The Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin

COVINGTON, Ky., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Michael O'Malley has been appointed the general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Columbus Dublin. Mr. O'Malley brings over 23 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the area director of operations and general manager with Sonesta International.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to the team," said Jennifer Porter, chief operations officer of Commonwealth Hotels. "We look forward to his strong leadership of the property's executive team."