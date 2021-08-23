Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Richard Leon as Director of Sales and Marketing of The Radisson Hotel Marietta

"Mr. Leon is a great addition to the team," said Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "In his new role he will lead all business development efforts and we look forward to increasing revenue within new and existing markets.

Prior to joining the Radisson Hotel Marietta, Mr. Leon built his career as hospitality sales professional with tenures at award winning properties including the Aruba Marriott Resort and Conference Center, the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, the Twelve Atlantic Station, the Twelve Centennial Park, and the Artmore Hotel. Mr. Leon is a dedicated member of the community and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from City University of New York, New York City, NY.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 57 properties with nearly 6,000 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

