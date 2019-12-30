Commonwealth Hotels hires new leadership staff at award-winning Springhill Suites outside Denver

Trabelsi joins the Commonwealth team after working the last decade in the industry, primarily at Marriott properties. She began her journey as a front desk agent and worked her way through various roles, giving her a distinct understanding of how a hotel operates. Trabelsi has worked as a Front Desk Manager, Housekeeping Manager, Event Manager, Assistant Manager and General Manager. This extensive background and knowledge of the market will be imperative as the hotel continues to be a leader in Aurora.

Sto Domingo joins Trabelsi as the Director of Sales and Marketing. With a background in both Hilton and Marriott's systems, the hospitality veteran has over a decade's worth of hospitality experience across the nation. Sto Domingo has shown consistent growth in the sales industry, demonstrating her success and ability to represent properties from Colorado to New Jersey.

Located at 13400 East Colfax Ave., Aurora, CO 80011, the Springhill Suites Denver at Anschutz Medical Campus completed their renovation in February of 2019. The hotel received yet another Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence Award in 2019 and is prepared for a successful 2020 campaign.

Situated across the street from the Children's hospital and the VA Medical Center, the Springhill Suites Denver at Anschutz Medical Campus offers over 150 rooms and suites, 600 Sq. Ft. of meeting space, complimentary breakfast buffet and Wi-Fi for all guests.

For more information visit the hotel website at http://bit.ly/SpringhillDenver or like their Facebook page http://bit.ly/SHDenverFB.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with 5,300 rooms.

