Commonwealth Hotels hires phenomenal Dual Sales Leader at Two Cincinnati Airport Properties

COVINGTON, Ky., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the hiring of Nicole Estep as the new Dual Director of Sales of the Residence Inn and Courtyard Cincinnati Airport. Estep comes to the Cincinnati market after spending the vast majority of her career leading hotel sales efforts outside of Detroit.

Newly Appointed Dual Director of Sales at our two Cincinnati Airport Properties, Nicole Estep

"I knew Nicole was a perfect fit for the Commonwealth culture as soon as I met her," Jennifer Schneider, Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Revenue Management at Commonwealth Hotels, said. "She exudes passion for her guests and co-workers in every facet – we're lucky to have her joining our team."

Estep takes the sales lead at the two Marriott properties after an extensive background with major hotel brands, including Marriott. She most recently opened the Hyatt Place Detroit/Royal Oak prior to moving to Northern Kentucky.

The neighboring Residence Inn and Courtyard Cincinnati Airport are located at 2811 Circleport Drive, 41018 and 3990 Olympic Boulevard, 41018 respectively. Both properties strictly enforce Marriott's trademark Commitment to Clean practices and are members of the award-winning Marriott Bonvoy program. Offering different amenities and room types for numerous travelers, the properties are a must-visit for guests needed uncomplicated access to the Cincinnati Airport.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 47 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.261.5522



SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

