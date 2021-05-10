Commonwealth Hotels hires Seasoned Dual General Manager at Hyatt properties outside Chicago

"I'm so excited for the opportunity to work with Daniel again," Jennifer Porter, Chief Operating Officer of Commonwealth Hotels, said. "His passion for his guests and associates alike fit hand-in-hand with Commonwealth's mission statement – I can't wait to see how he helps both properties."

Speulda joins two hotels recently acquired by Commonwealth in April. His previous four years of experience at the Hyatt Place Austin Downtown will make this a seamless transition. Accompanying a talented Dual Director of Sales in Shannon Schurr, the properties are in a position to set the standard for hospitality in the Chicago suburb of Warrenville.

The neighboring Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Chicago/Naperville/Warrenville are located at 27554 Maecliff Drive, 60555 and 27576 Maecliff Drive, 60555 respectively. With different amenities and room layouts, the accompanying properties provide any traveler with the services they require to have a sensational experience while on the road.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 47 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

Contact

Jennifer Schneider

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

[email protected]

859.261.5522

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.commonwealthhotels.com

