Commonwealth Hotels Names Director of Sales for the SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown, Cincinnati, OH

Commonwealth Hotels is eager to have Kathleen join the team. "Kathleen will be an outstanding addition to the SpringHill Suites," Megan Gabriel, a Field Director of Sales, said. "She brings an abundance of knowledge and ideas about the area, which will propel the hotel to even greater success."

Kathleen has an extensive background in the sales industry ranging from retail to hospitality. She has proven to be a Rockstar in a variety of roles including being named #1 sales producer for 3 consecutive years during her time as a Sales Manager at Nordstrom in Cincinnati. Her go-getting attitude matched with her exceptional hospitality background makes her a perfect candidate as the Director of Sales for SpringHill Cincinnati Midtown.

Kathleen will join General Manager, Aaron Bedik, a 20-year hospitality veteran, to spearhead initiatives at SpringHill Suites Cincinnati Midtown, located at 610 Eden Park Dr. Cincinnati, OH.

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel development and management services. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Additional corporate information may be found on Commonwealth Hotels' Internet site, which may be accessed at www.commonwealthhotels.com

