Commonwealth Hotels Names New President Jennifer Porter

News provided by

Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

COVINGTON, Ky., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today it has appointed Jennifer Porter president as the hotel management company seeks to enhance performance and grow future hotel acquisitions and management. Porter will oversee the company's strategic, operational, financial, and cultural expectations.

Continue Reading
Jennifer Porter President, Commonwealth Hotels
Jennifer Porter President, Commonwealth Hotels

Porter most recently served as the company's chief operating officer. Before joining the company, she spent 25 years in the hospitality industry in key leadership roles with Winegardner and Hammons/Pyramid Hotel Group, and SunStream Hotels and Resorts. Ms. Porter's experience spans lifestyle, all-suite, conference-style hotels in urban, suburban, airport, and resort locations across the country. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Kent State University.

"I have a deep admiration for Commonwealth Hotels and the associates that make this company special," said Jennifer Porter, president of Commonwealth Hotels. "I look forward to leading this exceptional organization."

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Commonwealth currently manages 48 properties with nearly 5,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

Contact:
Barbara E. Willen Commonwealth Hotels, LLC 
[email protected]
859.392-2254

SOURCE Commonwealth Hotels, Inc.

Also from this source

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Heather Etheridge to General Manager of the Springhill Suites Denver at Anschutz Medical Campus

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Heather Etheridge to General Manager of the Springhill Suites Denver at Anschutz Medical Campus

Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Heather Etheridge has been appointed the general manager of the Springhill Suites by Marriott Denver at...
Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Stacy O'Reilly as Area General Manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the Docent's Collection

Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Stacy O'Reilly as Area General Manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the Docent's Collection

Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Stacy O'Reilly has been appointed the area general manager of the Hyatt Place Portland-Old Port and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.