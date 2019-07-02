Commonwealth Hotels Opens First Marriott Branded Property in Plainfield Area

COVINGTON, Ky., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels is pleased to announce the opening of the highly anticipated SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Plainfield. Located at the I-70/Quaker Blvd. intersection, SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Plainfield is the first Marriott property in the Plainfield Area.

Springhill Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Airport opens in Plainfield.

The ten-month multimillion-dollar conversion was finalized on July 2nd. The new SpringHill's General Manager, Alecia Logan, couldn't be more excited to join the Marriott family. "We have operated as an independent hotel since March 2018 – I am ecstatic to help unveil this refreshed property to the community. Our modern, 103-suite hotel is already unlike any other in the market."

The hotel features a mix of single king and double queen suites. Ten executive king suites were also renovated for those looking for additional amenities. Designed for both new builds and renovated hotels, the refurbished look is SpringHill Suites latest package – 'Palettes' fuses form and functionality to promote an attractive and modern décor, a SpringHill staple.

Guests of the former Indianapolis Airport Suites will enjoy new and enhanced amenities across the property. Craft beer and wine are now sold in The Market, the fitness center has been enhanced with new equipment and the meeting space was remodeled to include the back patio for indoor/outdoor events. The lobby and guest suites even feature proprietary west elm® furniture in an industry-leading partnership that delivers a highly unique experience for upscale hotels.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the SpringHill by Marriott brand," Michael Fay, Commonwealth's Field Director of Sales, said. "The remodel looks exquisite. We believe travelers' satisfaction will justify our zealous attitude for the property."

A mere 6 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Indianapolis, the SpringHill Suites Indianapolis Plainfield is in an optimal location for business and leisure travelers. Everything, from room designs to on-property amenities, cater to both types of customers.

The new Springhill Suites Indianapolis Plainfield is located at 6014 Gateway Drive, Plainfield, IN 46168. For more information or to place a reservation, call (317) 279-2394 or visit http://bit.ly/SHSPlainfield.

About Commonwealth Hotels LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with nearly 5,300 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

