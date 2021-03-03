Commonwealth Hotels President Brian Fry Appointed President of Newly Reunited Commonwealth Hotels Inc. and Commonwealth Hotel Collection; Jennifer Porter, Vice President of Operations, Commonwealth Hotel Collection, Appointed Chief Operating Officer

"Brian Fry has been a critical part of Commonwealth's development and navigated the company through the pandemic," said Bryan Hayes, managing director, Commonwealth Hotels. "He will continue to be a dynamic leader, guiding the company as we move through our growth strategy," he said. "Together with Jennifer Porters' rich history of leading multi-unit teams, I am confident these two will continue to elevate Commonwealth Hotels as a leading hotel management company."

Prior to his tenure with Commonwealth Hotels, Mr. Fry held leadership roles with top organizations including Hilton Hotels Corporation, GE Capital, and Winston Hotels, where his ongoing efforts contributed to the success of each. He brings over 30 years of experience in all facets of the hospitality business in the areas of development, finance, and operations, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University and his Master of Business Administration degree from the Goizueta School of Business at Emory University.

As chief operating officer, Ms. Porter will be responsible for executing all aspects of the company's operations. Prior to joining the company, she spent 25 years in the hospitality industry, most recently with Winegardner and Hammons. Ms. Porter's experience spans lifestyle, all-suite and conference-style hotels in urban, suburban, airport and resort locations across the country. She is a graduate of Kent State University with a degree in Business Administration.

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 43 properties with nearly 5,500 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

