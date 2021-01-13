Commonwealth Hotels promotes new General Manager to the Hampton Inn Louisville-North/Clarksville

Commonwealth is eager to have Shannon join our Louisville team. "Shannon comes to us with over 20 years of visible achievements in the hospitality industry," Rosie Lowe, an Area Director of Operations at Commonwealth Hotels, said. "With a strong history of restaurant, bed & breakfast, and Hilton-branded hotel experience we are sure to see continued success in Clarksville."

Shannon specializes in creating memorable guest experiences while maintaining a positive work environment for her staff. She has a history at Commonwealth Hotels of improving operational procedures, marketing strategies and generating high dollar profits. During the hectic year that was 2020, Shannon was promoted to Task Force Manager, where she assisted a number of properties in virtually every department, wherever she was needed. Her success proved her vigilance as a full-time General Manager.

Hampton Inn Louisville-North/Clarksville is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including free standard WiFi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

Interested travelers can learn more about the property by visiting their website or calling (812) 280-1501. Those looking for additional information can email the Director of Sales Holli Reger-Smith at [email protected].

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel development and management services. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Additional corporate information may be found on Commonwealth Hotels' website, which may be accessed at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

