Commonwealth LNG Final Investment Decision Attracts Global Syndicate of Leading Banks

20 leading global institutions commit to LNG project financing

HOUSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caturus, LLC ("Caturus"), an independent integrated natural gas and LNG company, today announced the participation of 20 leading international financial institutions in the previously announced financing of its 9.5 million tonnes per annum Commonwealth LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Commonwealth LNG successfully secured sufficient commitments for project finance-style debt and related facilities from a syndicate of 20 leading global financial institutions acting as Initial Coordinating Lead Arrangers. The financing package includes term loans as well as additional capital to support reserves and working capital requirements.

The lending group includes: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC; Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., New York Branch; Banco Santander, S.A., New York Branch; Bank of America, N.A.; Bank of China Limited, New York Branch; Barclays Bank PLC; Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, New York Branch; Citibank, N.A.; DNB Capital LLC; First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC; HSBC Bank USA, N.A.; Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., New York Branch; MUFG Bank, Ltd.; National Bank of Canada; Royal Bank of Canada; Standard Chartered Bank; The Bank of Nova Scotia, Houston Branch; Truist Bank; and Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

RBC Capital Markets served as debt financial advisor to Commonwealth LNG, while MUFG Bank, Ltd. served as debt financial advisor to Commonwealth LNG's "HoldCo" affiliate.

Moelis & Company LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. served as equity placement agents in connection with the previously announced preferred equity financing.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Caturus. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as borrower's counsel to Commonwealth LNG, LLC, and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as counsel to the lenders. Jones, Walker, LLP acted as Louisiana counsel to Commonwealth.

About Caturus

Caturus is building America's leading integrated natural gas and LNG company, featuring a unique wellhead-to-water strategy that will deliver responsibly sourced, lower-emission fuel to domestic and international markets. The platform comprises Caturus Energy, formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas, an upstream operator with more than 1 Bcfe/d net production across ~280,000 net acres in Texas, and Commonwealth LNG, a 9.5 Mtpa liquefied natural gas export terminal project located on the U.S. Gulf Coast near Cameron, Louisiana. www.caturus.com

Media Inquiries:

Caturus

Lyle Hanna

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 281.794.9606

Kimmeridge

Daniel Yunger / Hallie Wolff / Emma Cloyd

Kekst CNC

Email: [email protected]

Ph: 917.574.8582 / 917.842.1127

SOURCE Caturus