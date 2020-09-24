Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selects MetTel to Provide Mobility Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has selected MetTel as a communications services provider for government agencies across the state. The award, Statewide contract ITT72, is designed to provide state government organizations with network communication services category 1: cellular.

Being selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is part of MetTel's strategy to serve regional governments as a comprehensive communications provider with fully managed services. MetTel can now provide wireless communication services to the state for up to five years, including potential renewals.

"We're honored to be selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to provide wireless services," said Marshall Aronow, MetTel CEO. "Similar to our work with federal agencies across the U.S., we look forward to serving local and regional agencies in Massachusetts by providing award-winning technology and services to help transform state government."

MetTel has a strong and growing government practice. MetTel has announced IT communications projects with city and federal agencies, including the City of Phoenix, State of New York, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S Navy, Social Security Administration, General Services Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

Mobility is MetTel's fastest-growing business with millions of endpoint devices under management across the commercial and public sectors, including at the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA). MetTel's experience meeting Federal requirements both within and beyond the $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract awarded in 2017 by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) reinforced its credentials.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduces costs and simplifies operations.

Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel

Related Links

http://www.mettel.net

