Commonwealth Wine School Launches "WSET in the Vineyard," an Immersive Level 3 Certification Experience in Napa and Sonoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Wine School is bringing wine certification to the vineyard with the launch of WSET in the Vineyard: Level 3 Award in Wines in Napa and Sonoma, a new hybrid certification experience taking place September 21–25, 2026 in collaboration with Napa Wine Class.

WSET Level 3 Award in Wines In the Vineyard in Napa and Sonoma

Designed for serious wine students, industry professionals, and passionate enthusiasts, this immersive program combines the academic rigor of the WSET Level 3 Award in Wines with four unforgettable days of in-person learning across Napa and Sonoma wine country. Students will study viticulture, winemaking, sustainability, production methods, and tasting technique not only in the classroom, but directly in the vineyards, wineries, and production facilities where wine is made.

Course page and registration details are available here.

Students will prepare online before traveling to California wine country for hands-on vineyard learning, expert instruction, and the WSET Level 3 Award in Wines exam

What makes the program especially powerful is its hybrid format. Students receive access to Commonwealth Wine School's proprietary Online Learning Platform at registration, allowing them to begin building foundational theory well before they arrive in California. The platform includes recorded lectures, flashcards, quizzes, and app-based study tools, giving students a strong head start before the in-person experience begins.

"WSET Level 3 is a serious credential, and this program allows a meaningful hands-on learning experience that just isn't possible in the classroom alone ," said Jessica Sculley, Founder and Director of Commonwealth Wine School. "Students will begin their studies online, then step into the vineyard to connect theory with real-world examples of site, climate, viticulture, winemaking, and wine style. It is an extraordinary way to prepare for certification."

The itinerary includes visits and learning sessions at celebrated Napa and Sonoma producers and sites, including Paul Hobbs Winery, Corison Winery, Tres Sabores, Quintessa, Inglenook, Domaine Carneros, Elkhorn Peak, and Demptos Cooperage. Students will explore topics ranging from terroir-driven winemaking and elevation to biodynamic farming, oak influence, sparkling wine production, cool-climate viticulture, and sustainability.

The program includes four full days of expert-led instruction, guided tastings, vineyard walks, structured study sessions, daily lunches, one winemaker dinner, transportation to and from vineyard locations each day, and the WSET Level 3 exam on Friday, September 25, 2026. The course is led by Monika Bielka-Vescovi of Napa Wine Class.

The WSET Level 3 Award in Wines is one of the most widely recognized credentials in wine education, valued by wine professionals and serious enthusiasts around the world. At Commonwealth Wine School, students also receive access to additional study resources, including the Commonwealth Wine School App and Wine with Jimmy online study tools.

Enrollment is limited for this unique on-location certification program.

Course Details

Course: WSET in the Vineyard — Level 3 Award in Wines in Napa and Sonoma Dates: September 21–25, 2026 Format: Hybrid, with online study access beginning at registration Location: Napa and Sonoma, California Exam: September 25, 2026 Price: $3,495 More Information: [email protected] Registration: https://www.commonwealthwineschool.com/shop/p/wset-in-the-vineyard-level-3-award-in-

wines-in-napa-and-sonoma-sept-21-25-2026

About Commonwealth Wine School

Commonwealth Wine School, based in Cambridge, MA and San Francisco, CA, offers world-class wine and spirits education for professionals and enthusiasts in a welcoming, rigorous, and engaging environment. Through expert instruction, curated tastings, online learning tools, app-based resources, and internationally recognized certification programs, Commonwealth Wine School helps students build confidence, deepen their knowledge, and advance their wine education.

Media Contact

Commonwealth Wine School

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and-sonoma-sept-21-25-2026

SOURCE Commonwealth Wine School