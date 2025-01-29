Communication Gaps Impact Future-Ready Workforce as Deskless Employees Feel Overlooked, Disconnected

Firstup survey reveals the impact of ineffective workforce communications as businesses enter critical era of transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstup , the pioneer of the intelligent communication platform for the workforce, today released the results of its Deskless Communication Survey, which explores the challenges organizations face in effectively reaching deskless employees and exposes how gaps in communication can have business-critical implications.

Deskless workers make up more than 80% of the global workforce, yet their communication needs are often ignored. As businesses face mounting pressure to transform and reskill their workforces while also addressing an escalating employee wellness crisis , poor communication can have serious and widespread impacts.

Firstup surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults working in deskless roles, uncovering that these workers – often on the shop floor, in the field, or away from computers – feel disconnected from their organizations due to ineffective communication methods. The findings highlight the need for more modern, personalized and timely communication strategies, as reflected in the responses:

Frontline workers can't access critical information. Nearly one-third (32%) of respondents say their organization is less effective at communicating with them compared to office-based employees. One in four workers do not know where to find critical information, and 22% say there are too many places to look.





Nearly one-third (32%) of respondents say their organization is less effective at communicating with them compared to office-based employees. One in four workers do not know where to find critical information, and 22% say there are too many places to look. Organizations send frontline workers poorly-timed, irrelevant information. More than half (53%) say company-wide updates are only somewhat relevant to their roles, and 21% consider them entirely irrelevant. Another 39% of deskless employees report that messages often arrive at inconvenient times.





More than half (53%) say company-wide updates are only somewhat relevant to their roles, and 21% consider them entirely irrelevant. Another 39% of deskless employees report that messages often arrive at inconvenient times. Organizations are too reliant on email. A majority (69%) of organizations rely primarily on email while more than half (54%) of deskless workers have limited email access. Plus, 32% feel too busy to engage with company updates, which are frequently overlooked as non-urgent when delivered via email.





A majority (69%) of organizations rely primarily on email while more than half (54%) of deskless workers have limited email access. Plus, 32% feel too busy to engage with company updates, which are frequently overlooked as non-urgent when delivered via email. Communication barriers impact employee engagement: While 24% of respondents say ineffective communication leaves them feeling disconnected from company culture, a majority (61%) believe receiving more timely and relevant updates would improve their work performance.

"There's still a fundamental gap in how organizations connect deskless workers with information they need when they need it" said Nicole Alvino, CEO of Firstup. "This disconnect erodes trust, then performance and productivity. As AI transforms the workplace, organizations face a critical choice: modernize communication for every worker, or risk falling permanently behind."



Organizations that do not effectively reach deskless workers risk facing operational setbacks with lasting repercussions. To correct course, the survey uncovers best practices for bridging communication gaps and enhancing employee engagement, including:

Leveraging mobile-friendly communication channels: Deskless workers are often on the go and need access to information when and where it makes sense for them. With over half (51%) of deskless employees preferring mobile methods like text messages or push notifications, organizations can improve communication by meeting them where they are.





Deskless workers are often on the go and need access to information when and where it makes sense for them. With over half (51%) of deskless employees preferring mobile methods like text messages or push notifications, organizations can improve communication by meeting them where they are. Empowering managers as communicators: With 42% of deskless employees preferring updates directly from their managers, it's essential to train managers in effective communication. Going further, equipping them with tools to deliver updates can address this preference and enhance engagement.





With 42% of deskless employees preferring updates directly from their managers, it's essential to train managers in effective communication. Going further, equipping them with tools to deliver updates can address this preference and enhance engagement. Using intelligent delivery: Nearly one-third (32%) of deskless employees feel their organization is less effective at reaching them compared to office-based colleagues, and 39% of respondents cited poor timing of updates as a barrier to communication. Intelligent delivery ensures every employee gets the right information, at the right time, on the right channels.

"Without the ability to deliver timely, relevant, and personalized communication to deskless workers, critical training, upskilling opportunities and wellness initiatives will be missed," Alvino added. "Organizations that prioritize intelligent communication will build more resilient, capable, and future-ready teams ready to capitalize on the AI age and overcome whatever challenges tomorrow brings."

To review the full survey results and takeaways for organizations looking to meet the communication needs of their deskless workers, read: Navigating the Perfect Storm: Why communication gaps are threatening a future-ready workforce .

Methodology

Firstup surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults working in deskless roles through Pollfish, an online survey platform, in October 2024. The survey explored communication challenges and preferences across various industries.

About Firstup

Firstup's mission is to improve the employee experience at every moment that matters. The Firstup intelligent communication platform empowers Comms, HR, and EX leaders to reach every employee and improve engagement with personalized omnichannel campaigns and real-time engagement data. Global enterprises such as Tesco, Providence, ADM, Ford, Colgate-Palmolive and Swissport use Firstup to connect millions of employees worldwide. Firstup's vibrant community of over 3,000 communicators is committed to elevating the employee experience. Learn more at firstup.io .

