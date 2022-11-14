Communication Relay Market to record USD 114.62 Mn growth; Driven by Miniaturization of Electronic Components - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Communication Relay Market by Application (Telecom switching systems, Mobile base stations, Broadband equipment, and Broadband studios) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the communication relay market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 114.62 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Communication Relay Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The market is driven by the miniaturization of electronic components. The convergence of IT, audio, and visual technologies have drastically changed the electronics industry. This convergence has resulted in a demand for miniaturized electronic components to cater to the changing technology and the growing demand for compact electronic products in both consumer electronics and electronic equipment. Communication relay equipment, such as reed relays and compact signal relays provide a fast-switching action and a low forward voltage drop. These relays have a large switching range from uV and uA to A and 250 V. Along with these benefits, their compact design makes them an effective option for use in communication and telecom equipment. Thus, the miniaturization of communication equipment will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: The increasing demand for wireless communication networks will challenge the growth of the market. Wireless networks can have a wide operating area. The increasing penetration of the Internet around the world, the rising demand for digital content, and the growing adoption of IoT-enabled devices have increased the demand for wireless communication networks. All these factors have increased the need for effective wireless communication devices such as wireless routers and modems in commercial, residential, and industrial setups. Signal relays are an integral part of modems and routers and aid in switching the signal and controlling the network connection. Therefore, the increasing demand for wireless communication is expected to raise the demand for communication relay equipment.

Vendor Landscape

The global communication relay market is in the growth stage and is expected to grow during the forecast period. As there are several growth opportunities in this market, the competition will intensify during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in this highly competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the vendors in the market to distinguish their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. However, due to slow growth in the communication relay equipment segment, vendors have diversified their offerings and are now focusing on providing relays for power applications, which are used in the manufacturing and electronics industries. Vendors are evaluated by end-user industries based on their technical expertise, total offerings, and superiority of service offerings, which has resulted in intense competition. Some of the major vendors in the market include:

ABB Ltd.

American Electronic Components Inc.

American Zettler Inc .

. Fujitsu Ltd.

IDEC Corp.

KEMET Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG

Rao Electromechanical Relays Pvt. Ltd.

RJS Electronics Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

Communication Relay Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 114.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., American Electronic Components Inc., American Zettler Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IDEC Corp., KEMET Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rao Electromechanical Relays Pvt. Ltd., RJS Electronics Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Song Chuan Precision Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

