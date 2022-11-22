Communications Electronics Joins MCA

MCA Expands Presence in Maryland

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Communications Electronics, Inc. ("CEI"), a full-service communications provider headquartered in Timonium, Maryland.

Since 1976, Communications Electronics has been making mission-critical connections for some of the largest public safety agencies, schools, hospitals, and enterprises across the Mid-Atlantic.

Our diverse range of integrated wireless, voice and data solutions enhances safety, improves productivity, and enables communication when and where it truly matters.

"Forty-six years ago, Ruth and Glenn Cassell founded Communications Electronics with the mission to make a difference for our customers, employees, and the community. Since then, three generations of our family, and the entire CE family of dedicated employees, have been committed to maintaining their high standards. We are delighted to join the MCA family and grow that mission on a broader scale," said Roger Cassell, President and CEO of Communications Electronics. "With the same service-first mentality and with access to more resources, we look forward to expanding our services to both new and existing customers in the Mid-Atlantic market and beyond."

Vince Foody, MCA's CEO commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Communications Electronics to the MCA family. Their reputation and experience supporting public safety and commercial customers is unmatched, and this partnership further supports our commitment to a service-first culture. We look forward to serving the Mid-Atlantic market together."

The addition of CEI strengthens MCA's footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region.

About MCA Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

