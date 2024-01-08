R.T.C. Inc. Joins the MCA Family

MCA Expands Texas Presence

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of R.T.C., Inc. ("RTC"), a full-service communications provider headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

RTC is a leading Motorola Solutions Channel Partner. We provide communication solutions, FCC licensing assistance, rentals and communication systems to commercial and government customers.
Frank Longoria, President of RTC, is pleased to announce the next step in the continued development of his 28-year-old company. By becoming a part of the MCA family, the company's resources, offerings, and geographical reach will significantly increase, allowing them to provide an even greater level of support to their existing and valued customers.

"MCA shares our commitment to top-quality service and support for all our customers.  After nearly three decades in business, we are truly excited to become a part of the MCA family.  MCA is the leading partner in our industry; there is no other partner who could provide an exceptional and seamless transition for our customers, our region, and our people."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, commented, "We are delighted to welcome the RTC team to the MCA family. Their experience in wireless communications, combined with their customer-focused values, is an exciting strategic fit with MCA."

The addition of RTC strengthens MCA's footprint in the southwestern US.

About MCA Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the United States. More than 65,000 customers trust MCA to provide wireless communication solutions for a safe, secure, and more efficient workplace. As your trusted advisor, we reduce the time and effort needed to research, install, and maintain the right solutions to make your workplace better.  

MCA offers a carefully researched portfolio of world class voice, data and video products and solutions. With more than twenty product lines and hundreds of solutions, our team of certified professionals across the United States deliver a full suite of reliable technologies with a service first approach. The MCA advantage is our extensive service portfolio to support the solution lifecycle from start to finish. www.callmc.com

