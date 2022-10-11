Communications Leader Mica Stark Joins Brodeur Partners to Expand Public Affairs and Higher Education Practice

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time communications and public affairs leader at the University of New Hampshire (UNH), Mica Stark, has joined Brodeur Partners as senior vice president. Stark will deepen Brodeur's public affairs and crisis communications services as well as expand its higher education practice.

Stark spent the past 14 years at UNH where he was the chief communications officer, leading the university's in-house agency which was responsible for brand stewardship. His team also led all communications to support enrollment, fundraising, research and leadership priorities.

"Leaders and organizations are confronting numerous challenges, internally and externally, and increased expectations about when, what and how they will communicate," said Andrea Coville, CEO of Brodeur and a UNH alumnae. "We are thrilled to have Mica join our company. In addition to expanding our higher education work, he has a unique ability to synthesize complex issues and communicate them to a variety of audiences in ways that resonate," Coville added.

Employing Brodeur's strategic Relevance framework, Stark will help clients assess their core audiences and develop public affairs and communications strategies. "We are living in a time when many people are drowning in information and don't often trust it. Brodeur's relevance framework is smart, research based and effective," Stark said.

About Brodeur Partners

Brodeur Partners is a strategic communications company that helps organizations become and remain relevant in a complicated world. Headquartered in Boston, the company has five U.S. offices and operates in 33 countries globally. It is differentiated by its focus on relevance, behavioral change and ability to bring a discipline-agnostic approach to its nonprofit, consumer and business-to-business clients. www.brodeur.com

SOURCE Brodeur Partners