Communications Service Center (CSC) Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Communication Service Center (CSC), a full-service wireless integrator in South Carolina.

Founded by Floyd Winchester in 1952, CSC has grown to become a premier provider of communication and GPS needs in the upstate South Carolina market. CSC customers can expect the same unwavering commitment to customer service they have come to expect over the years.

Ronnie Channell, Vice President of CSC, looks forward to the benefits of this acquisition, saying, "We at CSC look forward to working alongside the MCA team. This opportunity will provide us the resources to increase our platform for continued service and solutions to our customers."

"The acquisition of Communication Service Center is a great addition to the MCA family," said Vince Foody of MCA. "CSC has an outstanding reputation, excellent technical, sales and support staff and aligns well with our service-first culture."

The addition of CSC expands MCA's footprint to more than 60 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the US offering world class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers' operations and lives. As solution providers of wireless communication technologies, MCA leverages a portfolio of products and experienced engineers, analyzes customer needs, designs and optimizes the best solution, deploys it on time and on budget, while ensuring it performs as specified. MCA provides an unmatched footprint of trusted technical staff that will be there from install through the life-cycle of the solution. MCA is committed to a personal level of service and support.

Lauren Santilli, Director of Marketing

