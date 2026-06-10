Report of payments to government agencies 2025

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Boliden

Jun 10, 2026, 04:23 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is today publishing its report of payments to government agencies in accordance with Swedish Law (2015:812) on the reporting of payments to government agencies. The report encompasses payments made to government agencies in Sweden, Finland, Ireland and Portugal that pertain to extractive industry operations in 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
+46 70 453 65 88
[email protected]

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 CEST June 10, 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/report-of-payments-to-government-agencies-2025,c4359520

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