Communities In Schools® (CIS™) Names Janine Quijije Chief Advancement Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities In Schools ® (CIS™), the national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or history of marginalization has what they need to succeed in school and beyond, today named Janine Quijije as the organization's new chief advancement officer. Quijije's appointment follows a nationwide search conducted with the assistance of Koya Partners.

Quijije is a seasoned fundraising professional with more than 15 years of experience in nonprofit development and executive leadership. In her new role, Quijije will oversee the fundraising, marketing and communications, and new business development functions for the organization.

CIS National President & CEO Rey Saldaña said Quijije joins Communities In Schools at a pivotal time as the organization seeks to respond to seismic shifts in the educational, social and economic landscape.

"Over the last year, our young people have endured the closing of their school buildings, the abrupt introduction of distance learning, and the disruption of many of the systems that were in place to meet their social and emotional needs," said Saldaña. "In addition, the movement for racial justice in our country, has made clear that students in our country, particularly those that are Black, brown and indigenous, have faced systemic educational inequities for decades. Communities In Schools is embarking on a refreshed strategic plan to help build an education system that gives every child the same opportunity to learn and succeed. Janine is a bold and visionary leader with a passion for our mission and a strong track record of helping youth-serving organizations achieve greater impact and visibility. I am so pleased to welcome her to the CIS family."

Quijije says her passion for the mission of Communities In Schools stems from her own identity as a Latina raised in a community of immigrants.

"I grew up in the New York City public school system and didn't realize the inequities that existed until I became an adult with a richer understanding of the world around me," said Quijije. "We have a responsibility to ensure that all of our children have the resources they need to not only survive in their schools and communities, but to thrive. I admire the holistic approach that Communities In Schools embraces to ensure the unique needs of every child are met so they may reach their full potential. I am excited to be joining CIS as it leads the charge toward greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in our education system and our country."

Prior to joining CIS, Quijije served as deputy executive director of Mouse and the chief development officer of the "I Have A Dream" Foundation. She also led successful fundraising efforts on behalf of other nonprofits including Children of Promise, NYC; Be The Match; the Child Mind Institute; and Harlem RBI.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Queens College, City University of New York, and a Certificate in Business Excellence from Columbia Business School Executive Education.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS™) is a national organization that ensures every student, regardless of race, zip code, or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their potential in school and beyond. Working directly inside more than 2,500 schools across the country, we connect students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future. Together, we build a powerful change movement made up of peers, students, and alumni committed to building an equitable path to education for future generations.

