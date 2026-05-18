Community Access Hosts Changing Minds Young Filmmaker Festival on May 16th in New York City

—As 1 in 3 young adults in the US experience mental health concerns, these ten outstanding young filmmakers presented their original short films to address this pressing topic on the big screen at Village East Cinema—

—This Festival is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, the Isora Foundation, and The Pixley Hill Foundation—

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Access, a New York City-based mental health nonprofit, proudly marked the 11th anniversary of the Changing Minds Young Filmmaker Festival on Saturday, May 16th, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Village East Cinema. Changing Minds celebrates the creative work of young filmmakers (ages 15-25) who, through their short films about mental health, challenge the stigma that too often surrounds mental health concerns. Their films explore timely mental health themes, including diversity, equity and inclusion, mental health issues, gender identity, and more.

The 2026 Changing Minds filmmakers. CREDIT: Sean Sime

The evening featured ten inspiring, bold, and thought-provoking films made by young people from NYC and beyond. This year's lineup included a dynamic selection of films, plus a special live panel discussion and audience Q&A with the filmmakers.

FEATURED FILMS:

Enough : Filmmaker Morgan Smartt. Grappling with the effects of obsessive-compulsive disorder on a monotonous daily basis, one teenager rises above the persistent voice of their personal enemy.

: Filmmaker Morgan Smartt. Grappling with the effects of obsessive-compulsive disorder on a monotonous daily basis, one teenager rises above the persistent voice of their personal enemy. The Silence After : Filmmaker Genesis Tania Luciano. After her mom's death, Debut is left with all her mom's belongings, forcing her to unpack both physical and emotional baggage.

: Filmmaker Genesis Tania Luciano. After her mom's death, Debut is left with all her mom's belongings, forcing her to unpack both physical and emotional baggage. Planktonic Iceberg : Filmmaker Dingkun Ni. During a scholarship speech activity, Xu Ziqian becomes trapped in a cycle that leads him to confront his pressure and long-held negative emotions.

: Filmmaker Dingkun Ni. During a scholarship speech activity, Xu Ziqian becomes trapped in a cycle that leads him to confront his pressure and long-held negative emotions. Passing : Filmmaker Lucrèce Wecxsteen. A young woman's past in toxic relationships echoes into her new, healthy relationship.

: Filmmaker Lucrèce Wecxsteen. A young woman's past in toxic relationships echoes into her new, healthy relationship. Nowhere : Filmmakers Olivia Menendez Zilli and Gerard Medina Puig. Trapped in her art studio, Mia must face the consequences of being overly self-demanding during her creative loop.

: Filmmakers Olivia Menendez Zilli and Gerard Medina Puig. Trapped in her art studio, Mia must face the consequences of being overly self-demanding during her creative loop. In My Head : Filmmaker Alicia Leon. College students struggle with overwhelming anxiety and confusion as academic pressure and personal doubts consume their minds.

: Filmmaker Alicia Leon. College students struggle with overwhelming anxiety and confusion as academic pressure and personal doubts consume their minds. Canned : Filmmaker Hasse Van Overbeke. A symbolic portrayal of anorexia through the story of Sam, a teenager who seeks solace in a fishbowl to escape bullying.

: Filmmaker Hasse Van Overbeke. A symbolic portrayal of anorexia through the story of Sam, a teenager who seeks solace in a fishbowl to escape bullying. Box of Lies : Filmmaker Dani Ellsworth. As outside opinions begin to fracture their relationship, two lovers must decide how far their love can bend before it breaks.

: Filmmaker Dani Ellsworth. As outside opinions begin to fracture their relationship, two lovers must decide how far their love can bend before it breaks. Housewarming Gift : Filmmaker Franco Censabella. A man with paranoia receives a mysterious housewarming gift from his new neighbor.

: Filmmaker Franco Censabella. A man with paranoia receives a mysterious housewarming gift from his new neighbor. Mother's Love: Filmmaker Jackson Yukio Van Horn. A mother grapples with her son's addiction while holding onto her unconditional love for him.

According to the former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, mental health is the defining public health crisis of our time. With 1 in 3 young adults in the US experiencing mental health concerns and 3.8 million having serious thoughts of suicide, fostering open conversations about mental health is more relevant than ever. This festival addresses this public health crisis and serves as a vital platform for young adults to share their lived experiences, break the stigma surrounding mental health, and foster meaningful dialogue that empowers and uplifts. Discussing mental health helps to destigmatize it and is often a critical first step in getting needed support.

The ten films showcased at the Festival represent a variety of genres, and the young filmmakers hail from New York City, Washington DC, Florida, Virginia, Belgium, China, France, and Spain.

The film screenings were followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers.

Community Access first launched the Changing Minds Young Filmmaker Competition in 2015 as part of its New York City Mental Health Film Festival—the oldest and largest film festival of its kind. In 2019, the organization, with support from the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, transformed its competition into a second festival, presenting the young filmmakers' projects on the big screen at Manhattan's Village East Cinema and offering an opportunity for young people to gather in person for great films and conversation.

"With so many young people facing mental health challenges today, creating space for honest, creative expression is more important than ever. These films challenge stigma in a deeply human way—by inviting audiences to listen, reflect, and see the world through the lived experiences of young people," said Cal Hedigan, CEO of Community Access.

"The breadth of topics in this year's festival reflects the complexity of issues young people are facing today," said Laurie Tisch, President of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund. "Stigma remains one of the biggest barriers to addressing mental health, especially for young people. The Illumination Fund is proud to support the Changing Minds Film Festival because it creates space for honest expression and shared experience. When these stories are brought into the open, they help reduce isolation, lower stigma, and build the connection and community that are essential to long-term wellbeing."

"When young people are given opportunities to tell us their stories through filmmaking with courage and honesty, they become a powerful force for social change in the area of mental health. Changing Minds creates a platform for young filmmakers to be heard, supported and empowered. The important conversations which emerge from the films themselves spark a greater understanding and awareness about important mental health issues facing youth. Community Access has long championed mental health advocacy. Changing Minds is a remarkable example of their partnering with youth to uplift their voices into transforming our understanding of their mental health experiences in a deeply informative way," said Wendy Wells, President of the Isora Foundation.

"The Pixley Hill Foundation is proud to support Changing Minds by providing grant funding that enables young filmmakers to share their work. Our support covers stipends and travel, allowing filmmakers to attend screenings, connect with audiences, and see the impact of their storytelling firsthand. We had the opportunity to meet several of these remarkable filmmakers earlier this year, and were moved by their vulnerability and the courage they brought to in-person audience discussions. The grant also supports Changing Minds' core staffing, ensuring the organization can continue nurturing the next generation of voices working to de-stigmatize mental health. We encourage other funders to support this extraordinary effort," said Naamah Paley Rose, Executive Director of The Pixley Hill Foundation.

About Community Access

Founded in 1974, Community Access is a provider of supportive housing and support services in New York City for people living with mental health concerns. Rooted in the simple truth that people are experts in their own lives, Community Access expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable and supportive housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services.

About the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund

The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund is a New York City-based foundation that strives to improve access and opportunity for all New Yorkers and foster healthy and vibrant communities. Founded in 2007 by philanthropist Laurie M. Tisch, the Illumination Fund plays an active role in supporting innovative approaches across a range of issues—ensuring that arts and arts education are accessible to all, increasing access to healthy food, promoting civic service and supporting economic opportunity. In 2018, the Illumination Fund launched Arts in Health, a new initiative to support organizations utilizing the arts to address health issues that impact New York communities and emphasize the arts as a tool for healing and for building understanding.

About the Isora Foundation

The Isora Foundation, a family foundation established in 2006, is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It is committed to partnering with individuals to improve conditions within their communities in the areas of health; economic development; environmental action and social justice. Their grants have included projects addressing the health and educational needs of indigenous people; economic development in immigrant communities; youth organizations; individuals affected by the stigmatization of mental illness; and protection of sensitive environmental areas. The foundation values projects that use a variety of media to tell their stories.

SOURCE Community Access