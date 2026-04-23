Community Access, Mega Group and Public Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking of 213-Unit Affordable and Supportive Housing Development in the Bronx

The $162 million project will feature a health center operated by Community Healthcare Network

BRONX, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Access, a non-profit organization that expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services, joined co-developer Mega Group and state and local officials today to celebrate the groundbreaking of 521 East Tremont Avenue. This new $162 million development in the East Tremont/Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx is co-developed by Mega Group, Community Healthcare Network, and Community Access.

521 East Tremont Groundbreaking. Credit: Carlos Alayo

The 213-unit development will provide a mix of affordable and supportive housing for income-eligible individuals and families, and individuals living with mental health concerns who have experienced homelessness. Ground-floor retail will also contribute to neighborhood vitality.

As part of the development, Community Healthcare Network's Tremont Health Center will triple in size with 12 exam rooms and three dental suites in new, state-of-the-art medical space. CHN is a not-for-profit network of 14 federally qualified health centers offering affordable, integrated primary care in underserved communities in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. CHN, which turns no patient away, is maintaining Tremont health care services during construction at 1880 Bathgate Avenue.

Residents will have access to comprehensive, on-site support services, including counseling, group programming, crisis intervention, and connections to community-based health and mental health care. Additional services will support education, employment, and long-term well-being—reflecting Community Access' holistic, person-centered approach.

The building is designed to foster community, wellness, and opportunity, and will include a range of amenities, including a community room, fitness center, computer and library space, laundry facilities, and bike storage.

"Community Access is proud to celebrate the groundbreaking of 521 East Tremont Avenue. We're excited to work with our co-developers, Mega Group and Community Healthcare Network to bring 213 new affordable and supported homes to this neighborhood," said Cal Hedigan, CEO of Community Access. "We are particularly excited to have a state-of-the- art health center as part of the development – this will be a boon to residents and to the neighborhood in general. At Community Access, we believe housing is a human right. Access to a stable, affordable home creates the conditions for people to pursue their goals, strengthen community connections, and move forward with dignity. This development represents an important step toward a more just and inclusive New York City."

"We are grateful for our partners at HPD, Richman Housing Capital, TD Bank and KeyBank for making this vision a reality. Our team worked closely with the Community Board, Borough President and Council Member Feliz on this project, and we are eager to welcome residents into their new homes and bring back CHN bigger and better than ever," said Emanuel Kokinakis, Principal, Mega Group Development.

"Stable housing is the foundation of health. At 521 East Tremont Avenue, we're enabling hundreds of individuals and families to finally live in safe, affordable homes of their own. By pairing new housing with mental health services, we can provide care and stability to residents who have struggled for too long. This project is a model of delivering healthcare alongside housing, and we're committed to bringing this model to more neighborhoods across our city," said Patrick Love, Deputy Commissioner of Development, Housing Preservation and Development.

"The groundbreaking at 521 East Tremont Avenue marks an important step toward providing access to safe, stable housing and the support services every Bronx resident deserves," said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. "Bringing together affordable and supportive housing with expanded healthcare services reflects the kind of holistic, community-centered investment our borough needs. Thank you to Community Access, Mega Group, Community Healthcare Network, and our city and state partners for continuing to invest in the Bronx and the well-being of our residents."

"I was proud to join Community Access, Mega Group, and Community Healthcare Network to break ground on a $162 million development right here in the Bronx. This project will create 213 units of affordable and supportive housing while expanding access to critical healthcare services. It's a powerful example of what we can achieve when we come together to invest in our communities and ensure every family has the opportunity to live with dignity," said Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia.

"In the midst of the current housing crisis, I am beyond proud of the work that has been done to bring more affordable housing units to our community. Our families deserve access to stability and a place to thrive, and this groundbreaking represents the continuous investments made to make that a reality. I look forward to continuing to work in the development of this project, which will also bring a Healthcare facility and community space, for the people of the Bronx, and most importantly, for the residents of East Tremont," said Council Member Oswald Feliz.

"Today marks more than the start of construction: we are advancing a vision grounded in dignity, hope, and renewed opportunity for our families in great need of access to affordable housing. With the creation of 213 units of affordable and supportive housing, alongside the expansion of essential on-site health services, we send the clear message that housing is a human right, not a privilege. I was proud to award Community Healthcare Network with $500,000 for this project, which reaffirms my commitment to healthcare and affordable housing. This project shows what is possible when we center people, strengthen partnerships, and work toward a Bronx that is more just, more inclusive, and more sustainable for generations to come," said Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda.

About Community Access

Founded in 1974, Community Access is a provider of supportive housing and support services in New York City for people living with mental health concerns. Rooted in the simple truth that people are experts in their own lives, Community Access expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable and supportive housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services.

About Mega Group

Founded in 1990, Mega Group is a full-service development, general contracting, and construction management firm dedicated to shaping communities across the New York metropolitan area. From residential and commercial buildings to landmark renovations, public infrastructure, and complex institutional projects, the firm brings a thoughtful, collaborative approach to every stage of the building process and is known for delivering high-quality projects with precision, integrity, and a strong commitment to long-term community impact.

About Community Healthcare Network

Community Healthcare Network (CHN) is a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) organization that provides primary and behavioral healthcare, dental, nutrition, wellness, and needed support services for more than 60,000 New Yorkers annually. CHN is made up of 14 community health center sites throughout Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Manhattan, along with a fleet of medical mobile vans. CHN offers judgement-free, high-quality healthcare without regard to race, religion, orientation, gender identity, immigration status, or ability to pay. We turn no one away.

SOURCE Community Access