Community Access Receives $300,000 Grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to Support Vital Mental Health Programs

NEW YORK, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Access , a New York City-based mental health nonprofit, recently received a $300,000 grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation to support three community-based services for New Yorkers living with mental health concerns: psychiatric rehabilitation and treatment supports, care coordination connecting people with mental health and primary care providers, and a residential crisis support program.

"We are thankful for the generous support of the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation. This grant allows us to continue helping people with mental health concerns no matter what their financial or insurance situation may be. This suite of programs provides vital services, and we want to continue to ensure these services are available to all who need them," said Cal Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer of Community Access.

The three funded programs include:

East Village Access: a long-running psychiatric rehabilitation and treatment program in the East Village, supporting adults living with mental health concerns in their recovery and life goal-setting using a PROS model (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services).

Care Coordination: a free and voluntary program serving people across the five boroughs that aims to promote health and wellness. Care Coordination staff works with individuals and their existing supports to identify their needs, make a plan, and coordinate their care in various areas, including physical health, mental health, specialty care, benefits, housing, and other community resources.

Residential Crisis Support: Established in 2013, as NYC's first peer-informed crisis respite program, the program is an alternative to emergency hospitalization for individuals aged 21 and up experiencing psychiatric crises offering a welcoming home-like environment and access to peer support and wellness tools.

"Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is unwavering in its mission to uplift the health of all by tackling the disparities faced by marginalized communities. Community Access is a pioneer of supportive housing and social services in NYC for people with mental health concerns. Anthem's grant of $300,000 exemplifies our commitment to building partnerships and supporting programs that deliver measurable health benefits to New York's most vulnerable populations," said Dr. Mark Levy, President & CEO of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield HP.

About Community Access

Founded in 1974, Community Access is a provider of supportive housing and support services in New York City for people living with mental health concerns. Rooted in the simple truth that people are experts in their own lives, Community Access expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services. Community Access provides person-centered services that help people pursue goals that are important to them – from gaining access to an affordable home, to learning new skills; from re-establishing community ties, to setting goals for the future.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a philanthropic arm of the Elevance Health Foundation. The Foundation works to address health equity by focusing on improving the health of the socially vulnerable through strategic partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal child health; mental health; and food as medicine. Additionally, the Foundation also responds to disasters when our communities need us the most. The Foundation coordinates the company's year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates' donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. ®ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross names and symbol are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. To learn more about the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation and the Elevance Health Foundation, please visit https://www.elevancehealth.foundation/ and its blog at www.medium.com/elevancehealthfoundation .

