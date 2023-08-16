Community Access Receives Grant from Affinity Legacy to Support Vital Mental Health Program

—Funds will strengthen East Village Access, a psychiatric rehabilitation and treatment program serving New Yorkers living with mental health concerns—

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Access , a New York City-based mental health nonprofit, received a grant from Affinity Legacy to support the organization's East Village Access (EVA) program. This long-running psychiatric rehabilitation and treatment program in the East Village supports adults in their recovery and life goal-setting using a PROS model (Personalized Recovery Oriented Services).

EVA is a critical mental health program with an open-door policy: all are welcome, and EVA does not exclude participants based on insurance coverage or lack thereof. Many participants are un-housed, all live with psychosocial disabilities, and most have minimal treatment options because they often struggle with both substance use and mental health concerns. Participants from all five boroughs access EVA, but over the past two years, many come from zip codes hardest hit by COVID-19 in neighborhoods with poor mental health and treatment options and severe food insecurity.

"Thanks to Affinity Legacy's grant, we're going to be able to continue to bring rehabilitation and support services to people no matter what their financial or insurance situation may be. By welcoming all, EVA ensures that no community members are left out and EVA's vital services are available to all who need them," said Cal Hedigan, Chief Executive Officer of Community Access.

"Affinity Legacy is proud to partner with Community Access to provide meaningful, accessible mental health and addiction recovery services to those most vulnerable. The work of East Village Access is critical to building a strong community and is aligned with the values Affinity Legacy holds most dear: Fostering sustainable, quality health care for all," said Clara Hansen, Executive Director of Affinity Legacy.

About Community Access

Founded in 1974, Community Access is a provider of supportive housing and support services in New York City for people living with mental health concerns. Rooted in the simple truth that people are experts in their own lives, Community Access expands opportunities for people living with mental health concerns to recover from trauma and discrimination through affordable housing, training, advocacy, and healing-focused services. Community Access provides person-centered services that help people pursue goals that are important to them – from gaining access to an affordable home, to learning new skills; from re-establishing community ties, to setting goals for the future.

About Affinity Legacy, Inc.

Affinity Legacy, Inc., is a Bronx based non-for-profit dedicated to building a lasting legacy of access to care that improves the health and well-being of the neediest New Yorkers. Guided by the near forty years of work of its predecessor organization, Affinity Health Plan, Affinity Legacy focuses on five pillars critical to strong communities: mental health, food security, incarcerated individuals and consumer health education / workforce advancement. Affinity Legacy supports community based programs in the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Nassau, Orange, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester Counties.

SOURCE Community Access