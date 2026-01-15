Community Autism Services Opens New Autism Learning Center in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Autism Services is proud to announce the grand opening of a second, new autism learning center in Dartmouth, MA, dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality care for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Located at 5 Ventura Dr., Dartmouth, MA 02747, the new center is thoughtfully designed to create a warm, supportive, and engaging learning environment where children can thrive and reach their fullest potential.

The Haverhill center features:

Indoor & Outdoor Play Space

Pre-school Style Classroom

Individual Learning Rooms

Social Learning Play Spaces

Community Autism Services, a division of The Stepping Stones Group, is committed to delivering personalized, evidence-based therapies tailored to each child's unique needs. The highly trained and compassionate team partners closely with families to set meaningful goals that enhance quality of life. By emphasizing strengths, preferences, and developmental needs, the program fosters measurable progress in a safe and welcoming environment.

"Opening our second center in the Dartmouth area marks an exciting milestone in expanding access to essential services for children with ASD," said Jeremy Hastings, President of Community Autism Services. "We're committed to building strong partnerships with families and communities to ensure every child has the support they need to grow, learn, and thrive."

