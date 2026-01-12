Community Autism Services Opens New Autism Learning Center in Haverhill

Community Autism Services

Jan 12, 2026, 13:44 ET

HAVERHILL, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Autism Services is proud to announce the grand opening of a new autism learning center in Haverhill, MA, dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality care for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Located at 3 Ferry St, 2nd FL, Bradford, MA 01835, the new center is thoughtfully designed to create a warm, supportive, and engaging learning environment where children can thrive and reach their fullest potential.

The Haverhill center features:

  • Indoor & Outdoor Play Space
  • Pre-school Style Classroom
  • Individual Learning Rooms
  • Social Learning Play Spaces

Community Autism Services, a division of The Stepping Stones Group, is committed to delivering personalized, evidence-based therapies tailored to each child's unique needs. The highly trained and compassionate team partners closely with families to set meaningful goals that enhance quality of life. By emphasizing strengths, preferences, and developmental needs, the program fosters measurable progress in a safe and welcoming environment.

"Opening our Haverhill center is an exciting step forward in expanding access to vital services for children with ASD," said Jeremy Hastings, President of Community Autism Services. "We are dedicated to building strong partnerships with families and communities, ensuring every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and succeed."

Health Care & Hospitals

Education

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Mental Health

