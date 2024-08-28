Community Bank & Trust Chooses ValidiFI for Bank Account Validation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bank & Trust, a financial institution that offers a complete line of loans, today announced a partnership with ValidiFI, the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence, to verify bank account ownership and possession during the loan verification process.

Through this partnership, Community Bank & Trust will utilize vAuth to verify bank account status and account ownership for their Tax Refund Advance loan program. This approach enables real-time, accurate approval decisions while addressing fraud related to fraudulent bank accounts, helping to meet customer lending needs quickly.

This cutting-edge technology enhances the accuracy and security of the verification process. Post this

"At Community Bank & Trust, our priority has always been to provide secure, reliable, and swift financial solutions to our customers. Partnering with ValidiFI and implementing their vAuth technology is a natural progression in enhancing our Tax Refund Advance loan program. This collaboration allows us to verify account ownership and possession with unparalleled accuracy and speed, ensuring our customers can access their funds quickly and securely while we mitigate the risks associated with fraudulent accounts," said Steve Jefferies, President & CEO Community Bank & Trust.

"We are excited to be able to help Community Bank & Trust ensure applicants have current, authorized access to an account leveraging our real-time micro deposit solution," says Greg Rable, CEO of ValidiFI. "This cutting-edge technology enhances the accuracy and security of the verification process, helping to ensure that every applicant is properly validated."

To learn more about ValidiFI's predictive bank account and payment intelligence, click here.

About ValidiFI

ValidiFI is the leading provider of predictive bank account and payment intelligence. Leveraging the Omni Platform, ValidiFI empowers organizations and financial institutions with actionable insights to help validate bank accounts, detect fraud, and assess credit risk. By analyzing the intricate connections between bank accounts, consumers, and payment performance, ValidiFI offers a more comprehensive view. ValidiFI serves as a trusted partner, unlocking the power of predictive bank account and payment intelligence through credentialled and non-credentialled solutions, enabling more confident transactions. For more information, visit validifi.com.

About Community Bank and Trust

Community Bank & Trust is a leading financial institution based in LaGrange GA, committed to delivering personalized banking services that meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. With a strong focus on customer service and a comprehensive suite of financial products, Community Bank & Trust has been a trusted partner in helping customers across the nation achieve their financial goals. Our commitment to innovation and security ensures that we continue to provide the highest level of service and protection for our customers. For more information, visit http://www.redapplebank.com.

SOURCE ValidiFI