Community Bank Partners with SBS CyberSecurity on Virtual Chief AI Officer

MADISON, S.D., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A midsize community bank and long-time SBS CyberSecurity client is taking a proactive approach to AI adoption by partnering with SBS through its virtual chief AI officer (vCAIO) service. The institution aims to harness AI strategically, improve operational efficiency, and establish strong governance with guidance from SBS, a trusted cybersecurity and technology advisor.

"AI isn't emerging technology — it's already here," said Chad Knutson, CEO of SBS. "If your institution doesn't have a plan, your people and your vendors are making those decisions for you. This partnership shows how proactive leadership can ensure AI is used intentionally, effectively, and safely."

Through the vCAIO engagement, SBS is guiding the institution through a structured 10-step process that starts with building an internal AI team and mapping current AI use. The process then moves into creating a strategic roadmap and AI use guidelines, followed by staff training and tool selection to unlock AI's benefits securely and sustainably.

AI is already shaping operations inside most financial institutions, whether leadership has formally adopted it or not. Employees experiment with AI-powered tools, vendors embed AI into products, and customers interact with AI-driven services. Without governance, these tools can introduce serious compliance, security, and reputational risks.

"As AI adoption accelerates across the industry, financial institutions that embrace it now will be better positioned for long-term sustainability and competitiveness," Knutson added. "Those that delay risk falling behind peers already leveraging AI to improve efficiency and customer experience."

As competitive pressures and regulatory conversations around AI heat up, SBS expects more institutions to follow suit.

