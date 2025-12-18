SBS CyberSecurity Appoints CFO and Announces Sales Team Enhancements

MADISON, S.D., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SBS CyberSecurity, a leading and trusted governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) partner in cybersecurity consulting, testing, and auditing, announced the appointment of Ben Goodman as chief financial officer, effective December 1, 2025. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores SBS's commitment to operational excellence and positions the company for continued growth.

Goodman brings more than 20 years of experience driving financial performance and growth through innovation, acquisitions, and operational efficiency. His career includes leadership roles at software organizations such as Applied Systems and Ivans, where he guided strategies that expanded revenue and positioned companies for sustained success. Most recently, Goodman served as managing director at Crozet Capital Advisors LLC, advising technology-focused venture capital and private equity firms.

"Ben's appointment marks an exciting milestone for SBS," said Chad Knutson, CEO of SBS. "His proven ability to lead financial strategy and execute growth initiatives aligns perfectly with our vision to scale while upholding the trust and exceptional service our clients rely on."

"I'm thrilled to join SBS at such an exciting time," Goodman said. "The company's reputation for cybersecurity expertise and client-focused innovation is unmatched. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to our clients."

In addition to Goodman's appointment, SBS has strategically restructured its sales team to sharpen its focus on client acquisition and retention. Director of Sales Chad Koehlmoos now leads dedicated teams for new and existing business. Robb Nielsen, promoted to sales manager, leads a team of sales executives focused on new business, including services and software. Bret Rock, who has also been promoted to sales manager, oversees the renewals team, which includes account executives dedicated to strengthening existing client relationships. Additionally, Head of Business Development Nick Podhradsky will shift his focus to pursuing upmarket opportunities with enterprise financial institutions and businesses. This structure positions SBS to deliver an enhanced, tailored experience for both new and existing clients, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional service and long-term partnerships.

This leadership expansion and sales team restructuring reflect SBS's ongoing commitment to growth and client success. As the company scales, its mission remains unchanged: to empower organizations to manage risk and make informed, confident cybersecurity decisions.

About SBS CyberSecurity: SBS CyberSecurity is focused on empowering your cybersecurity decisions. We provide robust risk management programs, IT audit services, and cybersecurity testing solutions, enabling you to protect your organization. To learn more, visit the SBS website at sbscyber.com.

