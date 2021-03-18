Community Care Plan Builds the Future of Payer Provider Collaboration on the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Care Plan (CCP), a leading Medicaid payer in South Florida serving Broward County, has collaborated with Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, to enhance its physician engagement approach. The collaboration will enable the Community Care Plan to engage physicians in the point of care and target key quality measures.

Innovaccer Inc.

Community Care Plan will integrate its clinical and financial data from multiple clients and data sources on the Innovaccer Health Cloud to generate actionable insights. With these insights in place, Community Care Plan will generate numerous initiatives to achieve better engagement and collaboration with its network providers. With Innovaccer's point-of-care alerts, Community Care Plan will furnish its network providers with a full view of their patient's healthcare journey right at the moment of care. This will enable Community Care Plan and its network providers to focus on closing care and coding gaps and establishing members' eligibility in real-time to efficiently deliver quality outcomes. Additionally, the collaboration will provide Community Care Plan the ability to utilize notifications from Florida's Encounter Notification Service (ENS) at a provider group level.

"The healthcare industry is being fundamentally transformed by the way healthcare data is shared and accessed by providers and their patients. Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform is simple to use and will be at the heart of this fundamental change for Community Care Plan," said Leon Mink, Chief Information Officer at CCP. "By giving our providers access to meaningful health data at the time of a patient visit, we will greatly improve the health outcomes for our members."

"Healthcare is at the brink of a massive transformation. Efficient provider engagement and the interoperability of data will be the focus for strategic planning in the future," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Our collaboration with CCP is a huge step towards delivering the right care to the Medicaid population, and we are pleased to help them care for their members through the Innovaccer Health Cloud."

About Community Care Plan

Community Care Plan (CCP), the health plan with a heart, was established in 2000 as South Florida Community Care Network, and is owned by Broward Health (North Broward Hospital District) and Memorial Healthcare System (South Broward Hospital District). Community Care Plan serves more than 100,000 members in Florida Healthy Kids, Medicaid; commercial, self-insured employee health plans; and sponsored programs. We strive every day to positively impact the health and wellness of those we serve, by providing them with local access to a high standard of healthcare and community resources. Our health plans cover a wide range of health and medical services and offer an excellent choice of physicians and other benefits that help enrollees get and stay healthy. Community Care Plan maintains an accreditation status of Commendable by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) as a Health Plan.

To learn more, please visit www.ccpcares.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

