Community Coffee Company to Open New Sales and Warehouse Location in Monroe, La.

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Coffee Company announced the opening of a new sales and warehouse location in Monroe, La. This location will service Monroe and its surrounding areas in North Louisiana.

"Our new location furthers our commitment to serving the Monroe area and making it possible for us to get our rich, smooth tasting coffee to our customers throughout the state," said David Belanger, President & CEO of Community Coffee Company.

The larger Monroe location will support market expansion efforts and serve as a sales and distribution center for local grocery stores, convenience stores, office accounts and restaurants.

The new facility will be located at 850 Delta Drive, Monroe, La., 71203.

While Community Coffee Company has operated in Louisiana for over 100 years, the new location will strengthen the investment and growth plans of the company throughout Monroe and the state.

Now in its 101st year, Community Coffee Company is the number one family-owned retail coffee brand in America and offers an expansive line of premium coffees, coffee beverages and teas. Four generations of the Saurage family have operated the company since its founding in 1919. For additional information, please visit CommunityCoffee.com or connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

