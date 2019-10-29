Community Coffee Launches 2019-2020 Community Cash for Schools® Program

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Coffee Company has announced the start of its 31st annual Community Cash for Schools® program, which helps schools earn money by collecting Proofs of Purchase from most Community® brand products.



Last year, more than 75 schools earned over $1,000, and the top earning school, Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School in Lafayette, LA, earned $7,900 alone—the most ever earned by a single school.



"For over three decades, the Community Cash for Schools® program has helped schools fund necessities to provide a high-quality education to students," said David Belanger, president and CEO of Community Coffee Company. "We are honored to continue this effort and to help support local students, teachers and communities."



Since the program's inception in 1988, Community Coffee Company has helped public and private schools generate over $7.6 million. The schools choose how they use the funds, which help provide programs and initiatives that best serve their students' needs. Past funding initiatives have included new playground equipment, textbooks, computers, school events and more. This year, the top-earning school in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas will receive a celebration at their school hosted by Community Coffee.



To learn how to participate and read stories from participating schools, visit CommunityCoffee.com/CashforSchools.



For more information on where you can purchase Community® coffee visit CommunityCoffee.com.



About Community Coffee Company

Community Coffee Company is the number one family-owned retail coffee brand in America offering an expansive line of premium coffees, coffee beverages and teas—all crafted with four generations of expertise. In 1919, "Cap" Saurage discovered the secret of making our special coffee. He named it "Community Coffee" out of appreciation for his community of friends and the customers he served. Four generations later, our family is still active in selecting, roasting and perfecting great-tasting blends for coffee lovers everywhere. Community® coffee is available in stores. True to its name, Community Coffee Company also created its own give back programs and dedicates approximately 2.5% of its pretax income to socially-responsible, philanthropic efforts. For additional information, please visit CommunityCoffee.com or connect with the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

