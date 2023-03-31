Community Colleges Offer More Than Degrees

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April is Community College month and a time to celebrate all that they do for their communities.

Since 1927, St. Petersburg College has offered a means to better lives through education. Today, SPC serves Pinellas County through its award-winning programs — more than 80 of which are offered fully online — as well as workforce certifications and short-term training programs for in-demand careers. SPC is also a large contributor to the economic health of the community.

Community colleges also offer non-academic support. Last year, SPC's students and employees logged 51,436 volunteer hours. And SPC's strong support systems help get students to the finish line. One of the college's newest programs, First to Finished, seeks to help first-generation students navigate college and make sure they have the resources to successfully finish their degrees or certificate programs at SPC.

"We create a space for them to talk about their concerns or needs or just have fun and build a network with their classmates," said Shannon Ulrich, First to Finished coordinator. "We believe that the support they get in the group will increase the likelihood that they feel engaged with the college and complete their degree."

Another way SPC is serving the community is through a new scholarship. The Promise Scholarship is offered to 2023 graduates from a select group of local high schools, in order to assist graduates who need help paying for a degree or credentials that would land them good-paying jobs and fulfilling careers.

"Providing avenues for economic mobility is key to our mission at SPC," said SPC President Dr. Tonjua Williams. "This scholarship will provide access to a college degree to our most underserved residents, which benefits our entire community. We are thrilled to offer the 'promise' of financial freedom through a college education that prepares our students for sustainable, high-wage careers."

The Promise Scholarship covers tuition and fees at SPC — after any grants or scholarships a student receives — through a student's graduation from an associate degree or eligible certificate program.

