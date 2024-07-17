COMMUNITY CONCEPTS INC. AND COMMUNITY VISIONS ACQUIRED BY BEACON SPECIALIZED LIVING

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Specialized Living (Beacon), a leading provider of specialized services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health needs, announced the acquisition of Community Concepts Inc. and Community Visions, LLC. (CCI/CV), a leading provider of residential and day support programs located in Northern Virginia. This strategic acquisition is Beacon's first in Virginia.

The Braff Group originated the transaction and served as the exclusive financial advisor to CCI/CV.

CCI/CV has built a strong reputation for compassionate care and innovative programs designed to support individuals with disabilities in achieving their fullest potential. The acquisition of CCI/CV aligns with Beacon's commitment to providing person-centered care and expanding access to specialized services across the country.

Beacon Specialized Living Services, part of The Vistria Group's portfolio, is known for its comprehensive residential services that promote independence and community integration for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health needs.

"Founded nearly twenty years ago, CCI and CV have been leaders in providing residential, day support programs, behavior consultation, and crisis support. Since the doors opened, Paula and Robert's commitment to the people in their care, employees, customers, and quality has never wavered," commented Nancy Weisling, The Braff Group Managing Director that headed up the deal team representing CCI/CV. "The acquisition of CCI/CV opens new territory for Beacon and can support further expansion in Virginia."

About The Braff Group:

Founded in 1998, The Braff Group is the leading health care advisory firm specializing exclusively in behavioral health, home health, home care and hospice, health care staffing, home medical equipment and pharmacy services. The firm has completed over 375 transactions and has been repeatedly ranked among the top five health care mergers and acquisitions advisory firms. Visit www.thebraffgroup.com and follow The Braff Group on LinkedIn.

Contact: Karen Cullen [email protected]

SOURCE The Braff Group