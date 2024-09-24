Community, Critical Access Hospitals Select Oracle Health CommunityWorks to Enhance Clinical and Financial Operations

New integrations extend the value of CommunityWorks with AI, data exchange, and patient accounting capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals across the U.S. continue to choose Oracle Health CommunityWorks, an integrated electronic health record (EHR) that supports the clinical, financial, and operational needs of smaller hospital operations in acute and ambulatory settings. CommunityWorks bundles the essential technology solutions these organizations need to help overcome staffing challenges, increase financial stability, and improve patient experiences. Customers driving success with CommunityWorks include Eureka Springs Hospital, Henry Community Health, Johnson Regional Medical Center, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, and Shoshone Medical Center.

"The momentum we've seen with hospitals selecting CommunityWorks is a testament to Oracle Health's ability to solve today's critical business and healthcare challenges for customers of all sizes," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Whether a doctor or nurse is providing emergency care in a rural community or focusing on specialty care like heart, rehabilitation, or outpatient surgery, Oracle delivers technology that helps reduce operational complexity and makes it easier to provide care."

Healthcare organizations that have recently started using CommunityWorks to achieve success include:

Shoshone Medical Center, a 25-bed hospital in Idaho , is using CommunityWorks to help care teams combine and organize patient and financial data from multiple sources without manual intervention. This helps coordinate care and enhance patient care experiences.

, is using CommunityWorks to help care teams combine and organize patient and financial data from multiple sources without manual intervention. This helps coordinate care and enhance patient care experiences. Eureka Springs Hospital, a designated Rural Health Emergency hospital with seven beds in Arkansas , replaced its legacy system and various disparate solutions with CommunityWorks. This single, unified EHR helps care teams access and update patient records in near real-time to increase efficiency, improve care coordination, and enhance patient care.

In addition, several community and critical access hospitals recently selected or extended agreements with Oracle Health, including Johnson Regional Medical Center, a 90-bed hospital in Arkansas, which will replace its legacy EHR system with CommunityWorks. It also will add Oracle Health applications that enable care teams to collaborate, coordinate, and communicate simply and securely via smart mobile devices. Incorporating Oracle Health solutions will help it better manage the revenue cycle process and provide payer information that automatically supports compliance with regulatory requirements.

To enhance the value of their deployments, Oracle Health recently made several additional Oracle Health applications available to CommunityWorks customers. Newly integrated and available solutions include:

Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant : An AI-powered technology that participates in patient visits, records key elements of the physician-patient encounter, interprets the information, accurately inputs a draft note into the Oracle Health EHR, and enables the physician to quickly review and approve the clinical documentation produced. Early users say they have saved on average more than four and a half minutes per patient and 20-40% in documentation time each day. Hear more about St. John's Health experience here .

Oracle Health RevElate Patient Accounting: An application that enables hospitals to automate revenue cycle workflows to help reduce complexities and foster optimal financial outcomes. By applying automation and intelligence to time-consuming, repetitive tasks throughout the billing cycle, organizations can free up valuable resources to focus on higher-priority initiatives. Montgomery County Memorial Hospital + Clinics is an early adopter and expects it to help drive superior performance in revenue cycle management.

"There are efficiency and productivity improvements with Oracle Health RevElate Patient Accounting that will help us with denial management, contract management, and to monitor trends to find underpayments," said Ron Kloewer, CEO, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. "There are significant improvements in work list management, pre-billing edits, and other automations that will help reduce the need for manual intervention. Combine that with improved analytics and reporting, and we expect our revenue cycle performance to excel."

Oracle Health Seamless Exchange: A solution that helps CommunityWorks customers streamline care coordination from facility to facility and provide a more accurate and comprehensive view of a patient's health history. After Henry Community Health in Indiana participated as an early adopter of the interoperability solution, the hospital has been able to more quickly and accurately pinpoint when patients were last seen at external facilities and gain deeper insights into the care visit details.

"We were very excited to use Oracle Health Seamless Exchange and knew it would provide significant value for our hospital," said Sherry Willis, director of information systems, Henry Community Health. "The ability to see queried data in near real-time while caring for the patient makes us more efficient with our workflows and alleviates having to manually input patient data."

Visit the website to learn more about Oracle Health CommunityWorks.

Find out more about this at the Oracle Health Summit in Nashville on Oct. 29-30, 2024. The event brings together global healthcare leaders to discuss how to tackle industrywide challenges and apply new innovations. Visit the event website to learn more and register.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle