Community Exchange Holdings Deploys Interconnection Platforms in QTS' Miami, Atlanta and Suwanee, GA Data Centers

MIAMI and ATLANTA and SUWANEE, Ga., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to increasing demand for diverse, open interconnection, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that Community IX Holdings (CIX) has deployed its next-generation interconnection platform in QTS' data centers in Miami, Atlanta and Suwanee, GA.

CIX operates the Florida Internet Exchange (FL-IX) and the Community Internet Exchange Atlanta (CIX-ATL). CIX is dedicated to improving interconnectivity and reducing cost between networks throughout Florida and the southeast. They allow ISPs, content providers and enterprises to quickly, cost-effectively and easily exchange IP traffic via direct connectivity to a variety of network and cloud service providers, content delivery networks and enterprises.

FL-IX features 110 peering participants across its Miami fabric and recently completed deployment of its connectivity hub within QTS' Miami data center, a Category 5 hurricane rated facility designed to withstand flood damage which also carries a wind rating of 185 MPH. Miami is one of the five most connected cities in the world and is a key landing point for subsea cables enabling superior interconnection and secure routes to global markets. QTS Miami serves a diverse economy and enterprise customers across industries such as commerce, finance, tourism, media, and healthcare businesses.

The recently launched CIX-ATL features peering participants across its Atlanta fabric including the recently completed deployment in QTS' Atlanta Metro and Suwanee, GA data centers. QTS' Atlanta Metro data center features its own on-site Georgia Power substation and direct fiber access to a wide variety of carrier alternatives while the Company's Suwanee data center is home to some of QTS' largest enterprise customers. Combined, the two data centers encompass 1.35 million sq. ft. and more than 100 megawatts of available utility power.

Peering adoption and growth continues to increase. Today there are over 950 peering points in the world and more continue to emerge. The FL-IX and CIX-ATL deployments further expand QTS' open Internet ecosystem and simplify network strategies by providing diverse, cost-effective connectivity options for managing network traffic.

"Miami, Atlanta, and Suwanee are premier locations for peering traffic in the southeast and critical for edge strategies with demanding latency and bandwidth requirements," said Brent Bensten, CTO Product Development, QTS. "With greater than 100 peering participants combined, FL-IX and CIX-ATL are ideal partners to support our focus on creating the most optimized and resilient carrier-neutral interconnection platforms while reinforcing our core values of neutrality and transparency."

"We are excited to partner with QTS and expand our exchange's reach. QTS has emerged as a champion of open Internet ecosystem connectivity as evidenced by the deployment of similar exchanges nationally," said Tyler Coates, Co-Founder, and Vice-Chairman, CIX. "As one of the fastest growing and premiere interconnectivity providers in the southeast, we look forward to working with QTS to better serve the Internet community in Miami, Atlanta, Suwanee and beyond."

FL-IX and CIX-ATL join Chicago IX, Richmond IX, and Sacramento IX as the latest connectivity hubs established in QTS data centers. QTS will continue to deploy similar regional connectivity hubs across its national portfolio to further enhance its open connectivity platform and solutions for customers.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

