COMMUNITY GAMING & INFAMOUS COMBINE HISTORY AND INNOVATION IN THE PRESENTATION OF 3 NEW LINEUPS

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming, the cutting-edge platform that unites esports and web3 through competitions with automated payments, will be the official sponsor of INFAMOUS Young, the latest project from Team INFAMOUS presenting three new lineups for the premier titles of Valorant, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang & Pokémon Unite in Latin America.

In order to promote these new talents, INFAMOUS Young will organize a total of 18 tournaments in six months distributed evenly among the three new titles, providing opportunities for gamer communities in Latin America to compete in tournaments and even test their skills against the new INFAMOUS Young talents. Any esports fan in LATAM will have the opportunity to participate in these tournaments by simply registering on the Community Gaming platform.

Bryan Mier, Community Gaming's Latin America Regional Manager states that "Community Gaming is proud to be part of the new challenges that INFAMOUS takes on. The team's trajectory and CG's commitment to next-generation technologies are harmonic synergies in the strengthening and development of the esports industry."

Christian "Xtian" Roque, CEO of INFAMOUS, indicates: "We are very happy to join a cutting-edge platform in the organization of tournaments that will make life easier for Users and Organizers, a platform that believes in profits for all with Blockchain payment technology. Thanks to Community Gaming we will take the gaming experience of professionals and amateurs to another level, since to win level does not matter as much as the action and the time you dedicate to it".

INFAMOUS Young, created as an academy team for INFAMOUS, currently participates in the Mobile Legends LATAM Super League and regularly competes in the Pokémon Unite circuit recently taking third place in the Regional Qualifiers of the World Championship. These new initiatives follow in the footsteps of INFAMOUS' well-known trajectory in the Dota 2 scene. Since its foundation in 2015, the team continues to train great players and set milestones in the field of esports in Peru and the world.

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is an all-in-one esports competition platform, building cutting edge infrastructure to foster the growth of Web3 gaming and esports. Through its seamless UX and efficient Ethereum and Solana-based blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, competition organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. Community Gaming believes in Earnings for Everyone, offering opportunities to monetize their passion for gaming through completing Quests, a daily content engine for earnings and game discovery.

About INFAMOUS

Since its foundation in 2015, Infamous has had a dream: To train the greatest players in esports and contribute to the Gaming community. To do this, Christian "Xtian" Roque, CEO and co-founder, has been working together with his team on the bases to make this possible: investing in a place where Pro Players can train and improve their skills within esports. This vision would be difficult to achieve without the support of sponsors and business alliances that have been worked on over the years. Infamous Gaming, today, is more than an esports team, it is an organization that seeks to generate valuable content for the community and be a means of entertainment. They are working on the image of the Pro Players, who are the face of the organization, under the pillars of teamwork, the ability to adapt to different scenarios and, above all, fun, without fear of making mistakes and doing things out of conviction.

