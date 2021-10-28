Community Gaming Partners With Riot Games NA Esports For VALORANT Elite Showdown

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Gaming , the all-in-one global earnings platform and tournament organizer, announced a partnership with Riot Games NA Esports to produce the VALORANT Elite Showdown . The multi-day tournament features 64 teams — a mix of top-tier organizations and ranked amateurs — competing for a $25,000 USD prize pool.

The VALORANT Elite Showdown is the latest example of Community Gaming's impact on the growth of grassroots VALORANT esports.

"One of Community Gaming's core principles is a commitment to serving amateur players and aspiring pros, providing them a platform to step into the next stage of their competitive careers," said Chris Gonsalves, CEO of Community Gaming. "We're proud that our efforts to support the grassroots VALORANT scene have led to an official partnership with Riot Games Esports, which will provide amatuer teams a big stage to compete."

The VALORANT Elite Showdown is split into two parts. Signups for the Open Qualifier (Nov. 5-7) are currently live at communitygaming.io/valorant-elite-showdown . The 128 team field will compete in a double elimination tournament with the top 32 teams advancing to the Main Event.

The Main Event takes place Nov 11 - 14. The 32 amateur teams from the Open Qualifier will go up against an invite-only field of 32 top-tier NA esports teams. Among the the organizations confirmed to participate are T1, Andbox, Immortals, Complexity, NRG, C9 White and more. To increase the stakes, the format switches to 'win or go home' single elimination bracket for the $25,000 prize pool.

The VALORANT Elite Showdown's Main Event will be streamed live on Riot Games official VALORANT Twitch channel ( twitch.tv/VALORANT ). Calling every round are veteran VALORANT casters including DDK, Ender, Vansilli, Tanner Metro, and Dust. Additional talent will be announced closer to the event.

"As we look at VALORANT becoming a multi-generational sport, we have to continue to build a sustainable grassroots ecosystem," said Matt Archambault, Head of Partnerships and Business Development, Esports, for NAOCE at Riot Games. "We appreciate Community Gaming's dedication and ability to facilitate VALORANT tournaments at that level, and look forward to them being a valuable ecosystem partner going forward."

