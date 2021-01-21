Community Gaming Partners with the Maker Foundation and Theta.tv to Host Three Crypto-powered Esports Tournaments

Commenting on the partnership, Community Gaming CEO Chris Gonsalves said "Dai is a stablecoin, meaning it's soft-pegged to the US Dollar. This makes it a great transactional currency globally and perfect for instant tournament payments."

This event will introduce competitive gamers into the web3 world by showcasing Community Gaming's Autopay Technology which uses Ethereum smart contracts to instantly payout players after tournaments complete.

Kicking off this partnership is the League of Legends Powered by Dai Tournament featuring a 1200 Dai prize pool. Following the first event will be the blockchain-enabled game at the forefront of the Play2Earn revolution, Axie Infinity . Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe where players can battle, collect, raise, and earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.

All three events will be streamed exclusively on THETA.tv , powered by their decentralized video delivery technology. Theta Network enables esports fans to earn TFUEL rewards for sharing their video stream with others in the network, in a peer-to-peer and decentralized fashion.

Registration is live now for League of Legends Powered by Dai on CommunityGaming.io

CommunityGaming.io combines social gaming, match automation, and blockchain payment technology to make it easy to organize and compete in esports tournaments.

MakerDAO enables the generation of Dai, the world's first user-created, unbiased currency and leading decentralized, asset-backed stablecoin. Dai has a stable price and lives completely on the blockchain, making it borderless and available to anyone, anywhere.

Theta.tv is the next generation Esports entertainment platform on blockchain which features 24/7 live streaming content where viewers can earn Theta tokens, open themed crates, and win a wide variety of gaming gear.

